Selena Gomez Reveals Why She Might Never Become A Mother

American singer Selena Gomez recently revealed that she may never be able to get pregnant due to her bipolar disorder. Ms Gomez opened up about her experiences with her mental illness after she was diagnosed in 2018. Speaking to Rolling Stone, she explained how she is tired to make "friends" with her bipolar disorder, despite the effects it has on her hopes to one become a mother.

The 30-year-old recalled the time she visited a friend who was trying to get pregnant. She revealed that she cried in her car after their visit as she got to know that the two medications she is taking for her bipolar disorder make it unlikely that she will be able to carry her own children.

"That's a very big, big, present thing in my life," she said, as per Rolling Stone. "However I'm meant to have them, I will," Ms Gomez added.

Further, the 'Only Murders in the Building' star detailed an "episode of psychosis" she experienced in 2018 when she began to hear loud voices. She spent several months in a treatment facility, however, she said that she only remembers snippets of the time.

Following her diagnosis, Ms Gomez said that she was prescribed a slew of medications, which made her feel "gone". "There was no part of me that was there anymore," she said.

She ended up finding a psychiatrist who then realised that she was on too many medications and took her off all but two. "He really guided me. But I had to detox, essentially, from the medications I was on. I had to learn how to remember certain words. I would forget where I was when we were talking. It took a lot of hard work for me to accept that I was bipolar, but learn how to deal with it because it wasn't going to go away," Ms Gomez told the outlet.

Notably, in 2020, Ms Gomez publically revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder. She admitted at the time that she found out she was bipolar during a visit to a hospital in Boston, United States.

Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health condition where people experience mood swings, with episodes of hyperactivity and depression.