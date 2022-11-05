UK House Worth Rs 3.7 Crore Up For Grabs For Just Rs 280. Here's How

The house situated in a thriving area, it is also close to Chatham Train Station.

For the past several days, prospective homebuyers in Britain have been taking part in a thrilling promotion that offered a magnificent house to the winner of a raffle for a ticket worth Rs 280. The property was a three-story, Rs 3.7 crore house with four huge bedrooms, a big eat-in kitchen and dining area, a living room, and a low-maintenance yard. The house has been staged with stylish furniture and an opulent golden fireplace.

The property, which would usually rent for an average of Rs 188,000 per month, is being raffled off by three brothers, Daniel, Jason, and Will Twenefour.

According to the Cambridge News, to flog the home, the Twenefours will need to sell around 155,000 tickets to cover transfer costs such as stamp duty and legal fees. But if 155,000 tickets are not sold, the winner will be offered 70% of the ticket receipts instead. Luckily, so far the trio has been successful at raffling off a hoard of other properties under their business name, Tramway Path.

"I initially set up to sell my own property during the pandemic as I had already moved house but was paying two mortgages," Daniel Twenefour told local media.

"After the first competition, I was inundated with messages and emails from people asking me to do it again as it will help people get on the property ladder. It is a blessing to change so many lives."

The fortunate winners will not only get the gorgeous house, but they will also be able to live without paying rent or a mortgage. The chic home boasts a contemporary, fully-fitted kitchen and is located in vibrant Medway, Kent, about one hour by train from London.

