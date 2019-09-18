Saudi Oil Attacks An Act Of War: Mike Pompeo

Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence the attacks had been launched from Iraq.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Wednesday described strikes on key Saudi oil installations as an "act of war", reiterating that it was an "Iranian attack".

"This was an Iranian attack," he told reporters on his plane before landing in the western city of Jeddah, calling it "an act of war".

He added there was no evidence the attacks had been launched from Iraq, amid media speculation the drones had been fired from there.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.