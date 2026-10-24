Saudi Launches Deadly Strikes On Houthi-Controlled Yemen Cities: Report

Saudi forces launched deadly airstrikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled capital Sanaa city and its surrounding governorate on Saturday, media associated with the Iran-backed group said, while also reporting around 20 strikes on Mocha.
The Houthis' Al-Masirah reported a series of "Saudi enemy airstrikes" targeting Sanaa, including one on a house that killed at least three people and wounded several others.
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A separate strike at a cement factory in the Sanaa governorate resulted in "a number of martyrs and wounded", the broadcaster said.
The reports came after the Saudi coalition fighting in Yemen announced it had intercepted two missiles fired by the Houthis towards Taif and Yanbu, in the kingdom's west.
Earlier, Riyadh's civil defence agency broadcast warnings of "potential danger" for four western Saudi regions, including Taif and Yanbu as well as Mecca, home to Islam's holiest city, and Jeddah.
Riyadh leads a military coalition that first intervened in the conflict, which has devastated Yemen and created one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, in 2015.
The war had been dormant since a ceasefire in 2022, but erupted again in July as the wider Middle East war roiled the region.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)