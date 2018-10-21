Saudi Minister Calls Journalist's Killing "Huge, Grave Mistake": Report

In an interview with Fox News, Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said that those responsible for Jamal Khashoggi's killing will be held accountable.

World | | Updated: October 21, 2018 21:47 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Saudi Minister Calls Journalist's Killing 'Huge, Grave Mistake': Report

Saudi authorities said that Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the kingdom's Istanbul diplomatic compound.

Washington: 

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Sunday the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was a "huge and grave mistake" and promised his family that those responsible will be punished.

"This is a terrible mistake. This is a terrible tragedy. Our condolences go out to them. We feel their pain," Jubeir said in an interview with Fox News. "Unfortunately, a huge and grave mistake was made and I assure them that those responsible will be held accountable for this."



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jamal KhashoggiJamal Khashoggi Saudi ArabiaSaudi Arabia

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................