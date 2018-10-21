Saudi Minister Calls Journalist's Killing 'Huge, Grave Mistake': Report

Saudi authorities said that Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the kingdom's Istanbul diplomatic compound.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir said on Sunday the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul was a "huge and grave mistake" and promised his family that those responsible will be punished.

"This is a terrible mistake. This is a terrible tragedy. Our condolences go out to them. We feel their pain," Jubeir said in an interview with Fox News. "Unfortunately, a huge and grave mistake was made and I assure them that those responsible will be held accountable for this."