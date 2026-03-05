Saudi Arabia Announces Eid Al Fitr 2026 Holiday For Government, Private Sectors

Saudi Arabia has announced the public holiday schedule for Eid Al Fitr 2026 for employees in the government, private, and non-profit sectors across the Kingdom.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development confirmed that the holiday will last four days, from March 18 to 21.

Eid Holiday Schedule In Saudi Arabia

Employees in the private and non-profit sectors will start their Eid Al Fitr break at the end of the workday on March 18, which corresponds to the 29th day of Ramadan. The four-day holiday will run through March 21.

Normal working hours return on Sunday, March 22, the authority said.

Government employees are also expected to receive a similar holiday period, although detailed instructions are typically issued through official circulars to individual departments.

The decision follows Saudi Arabia's labour regulations, which require employers to grant workers time off during major Islamic holidays.

UAE's Holiday Plan For Eid 2026

The United Arab Emirates has also announced the Eid Al Fitr public holiday schedule for federal and private sector employees.

For federal government entities, the break will run from March 19 until March 22.

Private sector employees in the UAE will have a holiday from March 19 to March 21. Employees who normally work on Sundays will return to work on March 22.

Authorities in the UAE said that if Ramadan lasts 30 days, the private sector holiday will be extended to March 22.

When Is Eid 2026?

The exact day of Eid Al Fitr will be confirmed after the sighting of the crescent moon.

Eid marks the first day of Shawwal, the month that follows Ramadan in the Islamic lunar calendar. If the moon is sighted on the evening of March 18, Eid is expected to fall on March 19. If Ramadan lasts the full 30 days, the festival will begin a day later.

Because the Islamic calendar follows lunar cycles, the official date is confirmed only after moon-sighting committees complete their observations.

Eid Al Fitr is the end of the month-long fast observed during Ramadan. The festival begins with special morning prayers and is usually followed by family gatherings and meals.

Cities such as Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam typically see increased travel and shopping activity ahead of the holiday as residents prepare for celebrations and the tradition of giving “Eidi,” or gifts.

Muslims also give Zakat Al Fitr, a charitable donation that must be paid before the Eid prayer.