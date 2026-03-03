Saudi Arabia Intercepts 8 Iranian Drones Near Cities Of Riyadh, Al-Kharj

Saudi Arabia's defence ministry said Tuesday that it had intercepted more than half a dozen drones near capital Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj. "Eight drones were intercepted and destroyed near the cities of Riyadh and Al-Kharj," said defence ministry spokesman Major General Turki al-Malki on X.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in Riyadh was struck by two Iranian drones. The kingdom's defence ministry said the attack resulted in a fire and some material damage. The drone strikes prompted US President Donald Trump to warn Iran, saying, "You'll find out soon what the retaliation will be."

The attacks come a day after Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said two drones were intercepted near the Ras Tanura oil refinery, with debris causing minor damage, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Previously, Saudi's Foreign Ministry released a statement saying, "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expresses its rejection and condemnation in the strongest terms of the blatant and cowardly Iranian attacks." The attacks "cannot be justified under any pretext or in any way, and which came despite the knowledge of the Iranian authorities that the Kingdom has affirmed that it will not allow its airspace or territory to be used to target Iran," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Qatar said it downed two Iranian Su-24 fighter aircraft and intercepted seven ballistic missiles and five drones. Kuwait said its air defences have intercepted and destroyed 97 ballistic missiles and 283 drones since the attacks began, according to the state-run Kuwait News Agency.

The United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence also reported intercepting nine ballistic missiles, six cruise missiles and 148 drones. Earlier on Sunday (March 1), the UAE announced it was closing its embassy in Tehran and withdrawing its ambassador and diplomatic staff in response to the strikes.

A drone was also shot down near the Erbil International Airport in Iraq's Kurdistan region, according to the Rudaw news outlet.

Bahrain has intercepted 70 missiles and 76 drones, state media reported on Tuesday, citing the General Command of the Bahrain Defence Force. Oman's Duqm commercial port was also targeted by two drones on Sunday (March 1), and an oil tanker was attacked about five nautical miles off the coast of Masandam.

The joint US-Israel attack on Iran has triggered retaliatory strikes across West Asia. While the primary targets have been US military bases, Iranian attacks have also targeted urban centres, energy infrastructure, airports, and hotels.