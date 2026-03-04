CIA Station In Saudi Arabia Hit By Suspected Iranian Drone: Report

The Central Intelligence Agency's station at the US Embassy in Saudi Arabia was hit on Monday by a suspected Iranian drone, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

There is no indication the station was the target, the source said.

The CIA declined to comment.

The attack came amid ongoing strikes in the Middle East following Saturday's US and Israeli attacks on Iran.

The embassy, which is located in the Saudi capital of Riyadh, is among the US sites that have been hit so far in the conflict. Saudi Arabia's defense ministry said the embassy was hit by two drones, which resulted in a limited fire and some material damage.

Washington's mission in the kingdom subsequently warned Americans to avoid the embassy until further notice "due to an attack" on the facility.

On Tuesday, it canceled routine and emergency US citizen services appointments.

"There is a threat of imminent missile and UAV attacks over Dhahran. Do not come to the US Consulate," the mission said in a security alert.

