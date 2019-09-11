Salmonella Bacteria Found In MDH Sambar Masala Sold In US: Food Regulator

At least three slots of MDH sambar masala were withdrawn from shelves.

After the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) detected the salmonella bacteria in the MDH brand 'sambar masala', the company is withdrawing at least three lots of the product from the shelves.

Produced by R Pure Agro Specialities and distributed by the House Of Spices (India), the product was tested by the FDA through a certified laboratory and found positive for salmonella.

The recalled MDH sambar masala was distributed in northern California retail stores, House Of Spices (India) said in a statement.

Consumption of food contaminated with salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses.

The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrohea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product.

The illness usually lasts four to seven days. Most people recover without treatment. In some persons, however, the diarrohea may be so severe that the patient requires hospitalisation.

Older adults, infants, and persons with weakened immune systems are more likely to develop severe symptoms.

The recall was initiated after it the FDA discovered that the salmonella contaminated products were distributed.

"Consumers who have purchased the MDH SAMBAR MASALA, 3.5 oz (100g) are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund," House Of Spices said in the statement issued last week.

