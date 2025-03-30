Coffee Recalled From 15 US States Over 'Unintended Ingredient'

The FDA recalled a coffee ground product because it may contain an undeclared substance that could lead to health problems, per Today.com.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall on March 13 after the manufacturer voluntarily informed the agency that some coffee labelled as decaffeinated may have been mislabeled and could contain caffeine.

The affected product is Our Family Traverse City Cherry Artificially Flavored Decaf Light Roast Ground Coffee (12 oz.), with UPC: 070253110801 and a best-by date of August 3, 2025.

The FDA classified the recall as Class II, indicating that while exposure to the product may cause temporary or medically reversible health effects, the risk of serious health consequences is low.

The coffee was distributed in 15 states, including Ohio.

No official press release was issued regarding the recall. However, customers are generally advised to dispose of the recalled product or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

Earlier this month, Our Family stated that all other products remain safe, and the recall does not affect other Our Family Coffee products or different package sizes.

"We are committed to your health and safety, and we follow best practices to ensure the quality and safety of the products we sell," the company said, apologizing for any inconvenience caused.

