S Jaishankar To Embark On Official Visit To Sri Lanka Tomorrow

S Jaishankar's visit marks India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka (File)

Union Minister S Jaishankar is set to embark on an official visit to Sri Lanka on June 20, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

During his visit, the External Affairs Minister will hold meetings with the leadership of Sri Lanka on wide-ranging issues of the partnership between the two countries.

"This will be EAM's first bilateral visit after the formation of a new Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the MEA said in an official release.

Mr Jaishankar's visit marks India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka, being its closest maritime neighbour.

"Reaffirming India's Neighbourhood First Policy, the visit underlines India's continued commitment to Sri Lanka as its closest maritime neighbour and time-tested friend. The visit will add momentum to connectivity projects and other mutually beneficial cooperation across sectors," the External Affairs Ministry said.

Mr Jaishankar, a prominent BJP leader who steered India's diplomatic course during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term took charge as External Affairs Minister once again in the new government and resumed his duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block last week.

Mr Jaishankar, 69, took oath as Union Cabinet Minister at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

He has been a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019. The minister who has made headlines for his witty replies and oratory skills, has been at the centre stage in PM Modi's team shaping India's foreign policy for the past decade.

Prior to taking over as the country's foreign minister in 2019, Mr Jaishankar also served as the country's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018.

Notably, he also became the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of External Affairs Minister.

