Putin Says Need To Avoid 'Expansion' Of Israel-Gaza War, Calls For Talks

The Israel-Gaza war has already killed thousands over the last five days. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday called for negotiations between Israeli and Palestinian forces and hoped the war, which has already killed thousands over the last five days, would not expand.

"It is necessary to avoid the expansion of the conflict at all cost, because if it happens it will have an impact on the international situation," President Putin said, adding that parties "need to return to a negotiation process that should be acceptable to all sides, including to the Palestinians."

