Russian Chopper Splits Into 2 After Being Hit By Missile From Ukraine

The tail of the Russian Mi28N broke off after the attack, videos online showed.

A Russian helicopter was seen splitting into two after an attack by the Ukrainian forces, according to a report in UK-based Times. The missile used by the Ukrainian military is British-made Starstreak, the report further said.

A video of the incident circulating online shows the tail of the Mi28N breaking after being hit by the missile. The Times said that the helicopter was targeted in the Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine.

The Times is reporting that this shootdown of a Russian Mi-28 was by a British Starstreak SAM pic.twitter.com/zsQb1DkQ74 — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 2, 2022

The report is based on inputs from sources in the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, who that the anti-aircraft system had been deployed in the country for almost a week, The Times said.

This is the first use of the high-velocity missile built by Britain. Last week, videos emerged online which showed Ukrainian helicopters firing several rockets at a fuel storage depot in Russia's Belgorod, followed by an explosion.

The Starstreak is the UK's most advanced manned portable missile system and hits targets with three kinetic darts. It is made by Thales.

Britain's Defence Minister Ben Wallace had said last month that they will supply Ukraine with anti-aircraft missiles to help it defend its skies from Russian invasion, which began on February 24.

He had called the missile system "vital" for the Ukraine in a statement in Britain's Parliament.

Starstreak is a laser-guided missile that travels more than three times the speed of sound to take down low-flying enemy jets and attack helicopters.

Before this, Britain provided thousands of anti-tank missiles which have helped slow the Russian advance on Ukraine's capital Kyiv.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has insisted that Britain will provide further defensive support to Ukraine, including a new package of 6,000 missiles.

The Russian forces are now focusing towards eastern Ukraine, with reports saying that about 60,000 Russian reservists called in to reinforce the offensive there.

British military intelligence also said that Russian troops, including mercenaries from the state-linked Wagner private military company, were moving to the east.

Shelling hit the eastern city of Kharkiv on Sunday, causing seven deaths and dozens of injuries, local prosecutors said, according to news agency Reuters, while missiles struck near the southern port of Odesa, with Russia saying it had destroyed an oil refinery used by the Ukrainian military. The Odesa city council said "critical infrastructure facilities" were hit.