Russia-Ukraine War Updates: 410 Civilian Bodies, 'Mass Graves' Discovered Near Kyiv

Ukraine War: Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. (File)

Global outrage at accusations of Russian war crimes in Ukraine mounted after the discovery of mass graves and "executed" civilians near Kyiv.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States, NATO and the United Nations all voiced horror at the reports of civilians being murdered in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called it a "deliberate massacre" while President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said Russian forces were committing "genocide".

Russia's defence ministry, in contrast, said "not a single local resident" in Bucha suffered violence, accusing Ukraine of bombarding its southern suburbs and falsifying images of corpses in "another production" for Western media.

