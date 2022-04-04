Biden Wants 'War Crimes Trial' After Mass Grave Found In Ukraine's Bucha

Joe Biden also said "I'm seeking more sanctions, yes."

President Joe Biden on Monday called for a war crimes trial over the alleged atrocities against civilians in Bucha, Ukraine, and said he wants more sanctions imposed on Russia.

Calling President Vladimir Putin "a war criminal" and the killings "a war crime," Biden told reporters there should be "a war crimes trial."

Biden also said "I'm seeking more sanctions, yes."

