Watch: Ukraine Choppers Enter Russian Airspace, Strike Fuel Depot

Videos circulating online showed a huge fire at a fuel storage depot in Russia's Belgorod.

Ukraine attacked a fuel storage depot in western Russia earlier this week, the first reported airstrike by Kyiv on Russian soil. Videos showed helicopters firing several missiles at a fuel storage depot in Russia's Belgorod, followed by an explosion.

The strike, carried out by Mi-24 choppers, marked the first time Russia has reported a Ukrainian airstrike on its territory since the conflict began.

Security camera footage of the depot showed a flash of light from what appeared to be a missile fired from a low altitude in the sky, followed by an explosion on the ground.

"There was a fire at the petrol depot because of an airstrike carried out by two Ukrainian army helicopters, which entered Russian territory at a low altitude," Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on messaging app Telegram.

Two employees at the storage facility were injured in the fire, he said.

Ukraine said it could neither confirm nor deny responsibility for the huge fire at the fuel depot in Belgorod.

Belgorod lies around 80 kilometres from the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been pummelled by Russian forces since Moscow sent troops to Ukraine on February 24. The city has served as a logistics hub for Russian troops fighting in nearby eastern Ukraine.