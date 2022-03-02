Woman Gives Birth Inside Subway Station In Ukraine Capital Kyiv

The image of the newborn girl was shared by the Ukrainian parliament on Twitter amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

A woman in Ukraine's capital city Kyiv has given birth to a girl inside a subway station. The 23-year-old woman welcomed baby “Mia” into the world on Friday, the second day of the Russian invasion. An image of the newborn was shared by the Ukrainian parliament on Twitter. “This news is what gives us hope,” the post read.

Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska, too, has shared a postcard featuring the infant on Instagram. She wrote, “This was to take place in completely different conditions, under peaceful skies. It's what children should see. Despite the war, there were doctors and caring people on our streets next to her."

An official said that police helped the woman deliver the baby and called for an ambulance, which took them both to a hospital. Both are now doing fine, according to the Independent.

Hannah Hopko, Democracy in Action Conference chairperson, said Mia's “mom is happy after this challenging birth-giving”. 

The Russian invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday when President Vladimir Putin announced a “military action” to demilitarise the country. But the Ukraine government has called it a "full-scale invasion."

Six days into the war, there has been devastation and destruction. Ukraine has claimed that 352 civilians, including 14 children, have been killed in the Russian offensive. Both the countries held talks near Ukraine's border with Belarus, but no agreement has been reached so far to end the conflict. More such talks are expected.

