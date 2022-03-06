Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Ukraine President Talks To Biden About Sanctions Against Russia

Russia-Ukraine: Since Putin's army invaded on February 24, Russia has pummelled Ukrainian cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Joe Biden held talks on the Russia-Ukraine crisis today, discussing financial support and sanctions against Russia.

Russian President Valdimir Putin on Saturday warned the West of a wider war if a no-fly zone is set up, as his forces resumed an offensive against a key Ukrainian city where a planned evacuation of residents failed to take place over security fears.

"Any movement in this direction will be considered by us as participation in an armed conflict by that country," Putin said.

For Zelensky, on day 10 of the invasion, under an escalating bombardment that has flattened more and more infrastructure and sent nearly 1.4 million civilians fleeing for their lives, the Western military alliance's "no" to a no-fly zone had essentially given "the green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages".

The strategic city of Mariupol proudly resisted Moscow-backed rebels during a 2014 conflict, but the Azoz sea port has for days been without electricity, food and water in the dead of winter and people began gathering for the evacuation.

After Russia's defence ministry declared the ceasefire -- to open a humanitarian corridor out of the war's fiercest battles -- officials said the city's 450,000-strong population could begin to leave by bus and private cars.

Mar 06, 2022 06:43 (IST) At New York protest, thousands call for Western intervention in Ukraine

Thousands of people gathered Saturday in Times Square in New York in support of Ukraine, demanding the United States, NATO or the European Union intervene to stop the unfolding war.

Some were Ukrainian-American, while others were just New Yorkers who wanted to express their opposition to Russia's invasion of the former Soviet republic.

The iconic New York square, known for its giant billboards, was a sea of blue and yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. Protesters of all ages waved signs for hours calling for the end of the war, a no-fly zone over Ukraine and to simply "stop Putin," with some photo collages comparing Russian President Vladimir Putin to Hitler.

The rally easily filled Times Square, which extends for several blocks in the heart of Manhattan.