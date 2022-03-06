Visa, Mastercard Exit Russia Amid Business Freeze-Out Over Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia and Ukraine's conflict entered its 10th day.

Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced Saturday they will suspend operations in Russia, the latest major US firms to join the business freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Mastercard said that "noting the unprecedented nature of the current conflict and the uncertain economic environment," it had "decided to suspend our network services in Russia."

Visa, for its part, said that "effective immediately" it would "work with its clients and partners within Russia to cease all Visa transactions over the coming days."

