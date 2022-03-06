'Possible Space Projects': Elon Musk, President Zelensky Discuss Ukraine

Elon Musk earlier provided Starlink satellite terminals to Ukraine after the internet was disrupted.

Following Russia's escalated bombardment of its neighbour Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky today said he spoke to billionaire Elon Musk concerning the war, announcing that Ukraine will be receiving another batch of Starlink satellite broadband systems "for destroying cities" from Musk's company SpaceX.

The Ukrainian President also alluded to other potential space projects that could pan out in a partnership between the ex-Soviet country and SpaceX, though he added that those were conversations for "after the war".

"Talked to @elonmusk. I'm grateful to him for supporting Ukraine with words and deeds. Next week we will receive another batch of Starlink systems for destroyed cities. Discussed possible space projects. But I'll talk about this after the war," tweeted Zelensky.

Elon Musk had previously provided Starlink satellite internet terminals to Ukraine after its internet services were disrupted in light of the military invasion of the country by Russia.

However, the tech magnate has warned that there is a high chance the Starlink satellite broadband service could be "targeted" in the war-hit country, given that it is "the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine." He advised people to use it with caution.

Starlink operates a constellation of more than 2,000 satellites that aim to provide internet access across the planet. The company on Friday launched a further 50 Starlink satellites and many more are slated to be put into Earth's orbit.