Russia Press Attack In Ukraine, Putin Warns Of 'Catastrophic Consequences': 10 Facts

The first cease-fire attempted in Ukraine to evacuate desperate civilians collapsed amid ongoing shelling as Russian and Ukrainian officials traded blame and Moscow tightened its grip on the war-battered country's strategic seacoast, resuming its 'offensive actions'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke by phone with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday to discuss financial support and sanctions against Russia.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin to discuss the Ukraine crisis, then spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy by phone. Israel, home to a substantial population of Russian immigrants, has offered to mediate in the conflict.

Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard announced they will suspend operations in Russia, the latest major US firms to join the business freeze-out of Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin has warned of "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world" if foreign powers attempt to establish a no-fly zone in Ukraine.

Spanish fashion retailer Inditex said it has halted trading in Russia, closing its 502 shops and stopping online sales.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to launch an international "plan of action" to ensure Russia's invasion of Ukraine fails, including a flurry of diplomatic meetings next week, his office said

The United States has condemned a new law in Russia that threatens jail terms of up to 15 years for spreading what the Kremlin calls "fake news," and urged continued action across sectors to promote human rights and fundamental freedoms.

Russia and Ukraine will hold a third round of talks on Monday about ending hostilities, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamiya said in a Facebook post, without providing further details.