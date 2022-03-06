Russian Forces Inch Closer To Ukraine's Capital Kyiv: 5 Latest Facts

Russian forces are inching closer to the capital Kyiv from the north and west. Scenes of widespread destruction in the northern town of Chernihiv, where dozens of civilians have been killed in shelling, missile attacks and air raids have been reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned of "colossal and catastrophic consequences not only for Europe but also the whole world" if foreign powers attempt to establish a no-fly zone in Ukraine.

One of Ukraine's negotiators has said a third round of talks with Russia on ending the fighting will take place tomorrow. Mr Putin in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Moscow is ready for dialogue over Ukraine if all its demands are met.

A host of international broadcasters, including the BBC, CNN, Italy's RAI and Germany's ARD and ZDF, said they will stop reporting from Russia after it passed a law punishing the publication of what it calls "fake news" about its invasion with jail terms of up to 15 years.