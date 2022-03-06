Ukraine President Zelensky Holds Phone Call With US' Joe Biden

"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS," President Zelensky tweeted.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that he spoke by phone with his US counterpart Joe Biden on Sunday to discuss financial support and sanctions against Russia.

"As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with @POTUS," Zelensky tweeted. "The agenda included the issues of security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia."

