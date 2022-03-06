'Bundle Of Lies': Minister Slams Rahul Gandhi's Ukraine Evacuation Tweets

Nityanand Rai said Rahul Gandhi's tweet on Ukraine evacuation does not make any sense. (File)

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's tweets on the evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Sunday said they are senseless and "a bundle of lies".

"Rahul Gandhi's tweet does not make any sense. It's a bundle of lies. People are appreciating PM Narendra Modi's work in evacuating the students trapped in Ukraine. PM Modi brought pride to the country, that's why today everybody is looking up to India", said Mr Rai.

The Congress MP slammed the Centre over Operation Ganga, launched to bring Indian nationals back to the country amid the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine. He had said that "evacuation is a duty and not a favour" done by the government.

In another Tweet, Mr Gandhi wrote, "Such shameful treatment of (Indian) students is an insult to the entire country. This bitter truth of Operation Ganga has shown the real face of Modi government."

He cited a media report claiming that the students were asked to clean toilets and whoever does it first would return to India first.

More than 15,900 Indians have been brought back since the special flights under Operation Ganga began on February 22 to rescue the stranded Indian citizens in Ukraine.

As many as 2,135 Indians have been brought back on Sunday by 11 special civilian flights from Ukraine's neighbouring countries. The number of Indians airlifted by 66 special civilian flights goes up to 13,852, said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.