Germany Warns China To Not Supply Weapons To Russia

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that Germany and its allies were in talks with Kyiv over future security guarantees in preparation of a sustainable peace for Ukraine.

"We are speaking with Kyiv and other partners over future security guarantees for Ukraine," Scholz said in a speech to the German parliament.

"Such security guarantees however come with the presumption that Ukraine successfully defends itself in this war," he said, adding that Germany would continue to support Kyiv with weapons supplies.

Scholz's speech came just over a year after Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine, precipitating the chancellor to announce a new era in German defence and foreign policy.

Germany has upped investments in its own military, unwound its economic ties with Russia and broken its taboos over sending weapons into conflict zones.

Scholz renewed calls for Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine and said President Vladimir Putin was not ready for talks over a "just peace" and an end to the war.

"Nothing suggests" Putin would come to the negotiating table at the moment, Scholz said.

Scholz also used the speech to warn China against arming Russia in its war against Ukraine, following US claims Beijing was considering such a move.

"My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to push for the withdrawal of Russian troops," Scholz said.

"And do not supply weapons to the aggressor Russia," he added.

