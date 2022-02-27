Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Western Allies Agree New Financial Sanctions Against Russia

Western allies on Saturday agreed on a new volley of financial sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including taking the key step of banishing a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system.
In a joint statement, the White House said the group of world powers were "resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies."
With Ukrainian forces resisting the Russian advance, Western officials say there is a genuine interest in ensuring President Vladimir Putin pays the maximum price for the invasion.
Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded on Thursday, and warned Russian saboteurs were active in Kyiv as explosions rocked the capital, forcing residents to flee to safety underground.
But, on day three of Russia's invasion, defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his country would never give in to the Kremlin. Washington said the invading force had a "lack of momentum".
Here are the updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:
Air India's second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday, government officials said.
Germany and its Western allies agreed to cut Russia out of the SWIFT global payment system, a spokesperson for the German government said on Saturday, in a third sanctions package aimed at halting Russia's invasion of Ukraine.