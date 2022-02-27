Russia-Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Western Allies Agree New Financial Sanctions Against Russia

Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians had been killed since Russia invaded.

Western allies on Saturday agreed on a new volley of financial sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, including taking the key step of banishing a number of Russian banks from the SWIFT interbank system.

In a joint statement, the White House said the group of world powers were "resolved to continue imposing costs on Russia that will further isolate Russia from the international financial system and our economies."

With Ukrainian forces resisting the Russian advance, Western officials say there is a genuine interest in ensuring President Vladimir Putin pays the maximum price for the invasion.

Ukrainian officials said 198 civilians, including three children, had been killed since Russia invaded on Thursday, and warned Russian saboteurs were active in Kyiv as explosions rocked the capital, forcing residents to flee to safety underground.

But, on day three of Russia's invasion, defiant Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed his country would never give in to the Kremlin. Washington said the invading force had a "lack of momentum".

Here are the updates on the Russia-Ukraine crisis:

Feb 27, 2022 07:16 (IST) Ukraine President speaks to PM Modi as Russia praises India's UN stand

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking "political support", shortly after Russia praised India's decision to abstain from a vote at the United Nations to condemn its invasion.

President Zelenskiy, who has earned international admiration for holding his ground in capital city Kyiv and rejecting offers of evacuation, said he briefed PM Modi about the course of the Russian assault with more than 1 lakh invaders. Read More

Feb 27, 2022 07:01 (IST) Macron urges Lukashenko to withdraw Russian troops from Belarus

French President Emmanuel Macron called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko to demand the speedy withdrawal of Russian troops from Belarus, the Elysee Palace said in a statement after the two leaders' phone talks.



Feb 27, 2022 06:31 (IST) 2nd Evacuation Flight With 250 Indians From Ukraine Lands In Delhi

Air India's second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the Delhi airport in the early hours of Sunday, government officials said.



Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia welcomed the evacuees at the airport by handing out roses to them.