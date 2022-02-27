'Putin Escalating In Unacceptable Manner': US On Russia's Nuclear Alert

Washington:
President Vladimir Putin's order to put Russia's deterrence forces, which include nuclear arms - on high alert is unacceptable escalation, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Sunday.
"It means that President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable and we have to continue to stem his actions in the strongest possible way," Thomas-Greenfield said in interview with CBS "Face the Nation."
