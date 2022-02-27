Over 3,000 Protesters Detained In Russia For Anti-War Protests: Report

Over 3,000 have been detained in Russia over the last 3 days for participating in anti-war protests

Over 3,000 protesters have been detained in Russia over the last three days for participating in anti-war protests, a monitoring group has claimed.

"For the last three days, at least 3,093 people have been arrested for anti-war protests from all over Russia," tweeted 'OVD-Info Monitor', a group tracking arrests during protests all over Russia.

The police detained at least 1,967 people on February 24, 634 on February 25 and 492 on February 26, added the group.

"Protests against Russia's military operations in Ukraine continue in cities across Russia. According to OVD-Info (recognized as a foreign agent), more than 468 protesters have been detained in 34 cities of the country so far. The total number of detainees in three days exceeds 3,000 people," tweeted Bot Tak TV and retweeted by OVD-Info Monitor.

Во £ородах по всей России продолжаются акции против военных действий Р" на территории "краины. По данным ОВД-Инфо (признано иноа£ентом), на данный момент в 34 £ородах страны задержали более 468 протестуюéих.



Обéее число задержанных за три дня превышает 3000 человек. pic.twitter.com/7peHeesmL5 — Вот 'ак (@vottak_tv) February 26, 2022

Protests were seen in cities across Russia, where thousands of people defied police threats to take to central squares and protest against the military operations announced by President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.

Demonstrators also gathered outside the White House in the US on Friday for a rally that followed hours of demonstrations outside the Russian embassy throughout the day.

"To publicly protest against President Putin and his war is a deeply courageous act. Their actions show the world that despite the Kremlin's propaganda, there are Russians who profoundly disagree with what he (Putin) is doing in Ukraine," White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said on Thursday.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)