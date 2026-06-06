Russia Says Shot Down 25 Drones In Saint Petersburg Region

Russian forces intercepted 25 drones near Saint Petersburg, where Moscow is hosting its flagship economic forum, the regional governor said on Saturday.

"Twenty-five UAVs have been shot down over Leningrad region. Combat operations are continuing," the region's governor Aleksandr Drozdenko wrote on Telegram.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian drones hit an oil complex and military base in Saint Petersburg on the first day of the event once dubbed "Russia's Davos".

The Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) ends on Saturday, a day after the event featured a speech by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian forces also downed nine Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow on Saturday, according to updates by the city's mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Moscow and Kyiv have intensified drone strikes on each other in recent months as US-led diplomatic efforts to end the war, now in its fifth year, remain stalled over the conflict in the Middle East.