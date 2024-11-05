Advertisement

Russia Launches 55 Satellites, Including 2 Iranian Devices Into Orbit

A Soyuz rocket blasted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East at 02:18 Moscow time (2318 GMT on Monday) carrying the satellites, Russia's Roscosmos space agency said.

In total 51 Russian satellites were put into the orbit. (Representational)
Moscow:

Russia launched 55 satellites into orbit on Tuesday, including two privately built Iranian devices, amid deepening ties between Moscow and Tehran.

In total, Roscosmos said 51 Russian satellites, one Russian-Chinese device and a Russian-Zimbabwean satellite were put into orbit, as well as the two Iranian satellites.

It said it was a "record number of Russian satellites simultaneously put into orbit."

The two Iranian imaging and communications satellites -- Koswar and Hodhod -- were designed and built by Iran's Omid Faza Company, and are aimed to support environmental monitoring and communications in remote areas.

Tehran said it was the first time Russia had launched privately built Iranian satellites.

The two countries have deepened political, economic and military ties amid Russia's offensive in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East, raising concerns in the West.

