"Russia Has Never...": S Jaishankar Spells Out Mantra In Delhi-Moscow Ties

Russia has never done anything to impact India's interests negatively, and there is an economic and strategic logic behind New Delhi maintaining strong ties with Moscow, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar said at the NDTV World Summit today.

During an interaction with NDTV Editor-in-Chief Sanjay Pugalia, the veteran diplomat was asked how India-Russia ties would develop in the coming years.

"The Prime Minister is going to Russia tomorrow, so this is a timely question. If you look at our history with Russia after Independence, Russia has never done anything to impact our interests negatively. Among the major countries, there are not many about who we can say this. Today Russia's situation is different, I think Russia's relationship with the West has broken down, so you have a Russia which is turning much more towards Asia. Should Russia not have multiple options in Asia? Should we not take what is good for us in national interests?"

"And clearly, Russia as a major natural resources power has a complementarity with India at this stage of development where we are big resource consumers. It isn't just Russian oil, it could be fertilisers, metals, coal. There is a whole economic logic to it. There is also a basic strategic logic, if you look at the Eurasian landmass, there are three big countries. You always keep a balance, a relationship," the minister said.

New Delhi's ties with Moscow have been a key geopolitical talking point over the past few years, especially after the Ukraine War began. With the West siding with Ukraine and imposing sanctions on Russia, India's decision to buy Russian oil had come under scrutiny.

India has consistently refused to take sides in the conflict and said it is on the side of peace. This was also reflected in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visits to both Kyiv and Moscow.

Earlier, articulating the Indian position over the decision to procure Russian oil, Dr Jaishankar had said New Delhi has a right to prioritise the interests of its people.

"I understand that there is a conflict situation (in Ukraine). I also understand that Europe has a point of view and Europe will make the choices it will make that is Europe's right. But for Europe to make choices which prioritises its energy needs and then ask India to do something else..," he had said.