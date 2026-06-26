Rs 7,744 Crore A Year: Indian-Origin CEO Highest-Paid Executive After Musk

Shankh Mitra, the Indian-origin CEO of US-based healthcare real estate giant Welltower, has emerged as the second-highest-paid chief executive in the world after receiving a compensation package worth $821 million in 2025, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal.

Mitra's pay package was surpassed only by Elon Musk, whose compensation was valued at $158 billion.

The massive payouts reflect a sharp recovery in executive compensation, with more CEOs receiving nine-figure packages than in recent years. The report said 2025 saw the highest number of executives earning at least $100 million since 2021, with almost a dozen CEOs crossing the $200 million mark.

From Kolkata To Top Of Corporate America

Mitra's rise began in Kolkata, where he studied engineering at Jadavpur University, completing a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Instrumentation and Electronics Engineering.

He later moved to the US and earned an MBA in Applied Value Investing from Columbia Business School, which helped shape his career in finance and investment management.

Before joining Welltower, Mitra worked in senior investment roles at Citadel LLC and Millennium Management, where he focused on real estate securities and managing investment portfolios.

Took Charge Of Welltower In 2020

Mitra joined Welltower in 2016, a company that operates as a major real estate investment trust focused on healthcare and senior housing properties.

He became the company's chief investment officer in 2018 before taking over as CEO in 2020.

At the time of his appointment, Welltower's lead independent director Jeffrey H. Donahue praised Mitra's "investing and operational acumen" and said his leadership had put the company in a stronger position.

Mitra said he was "humbled and honoured" to take on the role and thanked the board and employees for their trust.

Majority Of Pay Came Through Stock Awards

Unlike a traditional salary-heavy package, almost all of Mitra's compensation came through company shares.

Around $789 million of his package was linked to a stock award issued in October. By the end of the year, the value of those shares had crossed $1 billion due to the company's stock performance, according to the report.

However, the payout is tied to long-term goals. Mitra is expected to receive about half of the shares in 2031 only if he continues with Welltower.

The remaining shares depend on the company meeting strict performance targets, including increasing its market value by 45% and outperforming major stock market indices over five years.

Another Indian-Origin Executive Enters Top-Paid CEO List

The report also highlighted that three other Welltower executives received compensation packages exceeding $100 million, making it one of the rare companies to have four executives receive such high payouts in a single year.

Apart from Musk and Mitra, other top-paid executives included George Kurtz with $248 million, Hock Tan with $205 million, David Zaslav with $165 million, and Stephen Schwarzman with $126 million.

Another Indian-origin business leader, Nikesh Arora, also featured among the top 10 highest-paid executives, ranking eighth with a package worth $100 million from Palo Alto Networks.

