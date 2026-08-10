Elon Musk Added $875 Million A Day To His Fortune Since 2025: Report

Elon Musk, the richest person in the world since May 2024, added $320 billion (or $875 million a day) between July 2025 and July 2026, according to an analysis by BestBrokers. The report is based on the Forbes real-time billionaire list. Musk became the world's first trillionaire when SpaceX went public on June 12 but lost and crown last month after the shares crashed and is the poorest he has been since December, with an estimated wealth of $690 billion.

Researchers at BestBrokers used the Wayback Machine to compare the estimated net worth of the world's richest on July 27, 2025, and July 27, 2026, to calculate one-year percentage changes in their fortunes.

The past year has seen rapid growth in artificial intelligence and technology, and accordingly, tech entrepreneurs like Musk, Micheal Dell, Larry Page, Sergey Brin and Giancarlo Devasini of stablecoin giant Tether, gained the most on the Forbes billionaires list, as per BestBrokers.

After Musk, Dell Technologies founder and CEO Michael Dell recorded the second-largest increase, adding $107.6 billion to his fortune over the same period.

The AI wave also saw the fortune of DeepSeek founder Liang Wenfeng skyrocket from $1 billion in 2025 to $39.5 billion in 2026 - a whopping 3,850 per cent increase in the single year. Liang is among the top 50 richest people in the world.

Musk, who has been creating new wealth records since appearing in the Forbes list for the first time in 2021, is originally from South Africa. He moved to Canada before his 18th birthday, worked a variety of jobs and earned a bachelor's degree in economics from University of Pennsylvania (after being transferred from Queen's University in Ontario).

His first billion came from a deal when an online bank he co-founded merged with Peter Theil's PayPal and was bought by eBay for $1.4 billion in 2002.