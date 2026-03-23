Road Rage Caught On Camera: US Woman Punches Pregnant Driver, Assaults Bystander And Bites Cop

A 37-year-old Florida woman has been arrested for allegedly carrying out a violent road rage attack in Orlando that left multiple people injured, including a pregnant driver, an elderly bystander, and a police officer. Police said the incident took place on February 23 on a busy road near the Mall at Millenia. As per Fox News, Mandolyn Shaffer-Brockwell is accused of repeatedly stopping her car abruptly and blocking a pregnant driver from changing lanes. When the driver honked, the situation escalated.

Authorities allege that Shaffer-Brockwell got out of her vehicle, ran toward the woman's SUV, climbed onto the hood, and forcefully opened the driver's door before punching the pregnant woman in the face. Video released by police appears to show the suspect carrying out the attack. A 68-year-old bystander who tried to intervene was also allegedly assaulted, with reports stating she suffered scratches and facial injuries.

One of the victims helped police identify the suspect and her vehicle, allowing officers to locate her shortly after the incident. However, she allegedly refused to comply with commands and continued to act aggressively during the arrest.

According to police, Shaffer-Brockwell resisted arrest and bit an officer on the wrist while he attempted to detain her. "Don't bite me," the officer said. "Get the f--- off of me," Shaffer-Brockwell shouted back.

"The victim provided a description of Shaffer-Brockwell and her vehicle, and an officer quickly located her. When the officer attempted to detain her, she refused to comply, violently resisted, and bit the officer while trying to avoid being handcuffed," the police wrote on Facebook while releasing the footage.

She was eventually taken into custody. Shaffer-Brockwell faces multiple felony charges, including battery on a person over 65, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, burglary of a conveyance, and resisting with violence. She remains in custody pending a bond hearing.