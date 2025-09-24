US Woman Calls Indian Name 'Akshit' Offensive, Gets A Global Education In Return

In a world where languages and cultures frequently collide, it's not uncommon for a word in one region to sound humorous or even offensive in another. Comedians like Russell Peters have long highlighted these linguistic quirks in their acts, turning cultural misunderstandings into moments of laughter. But a recent incident involving a Florida woman has stirred controversy rather than comedy.

The woman took to the Meta-owned social media platform Threads to share a screenshot of a customer service chat with an Expedia representative named Akshit, a common Indian name that means "indestructible" or "imperishable" in Hindi. However, seemingly fixated on the name's phonetic similarity to an English slang word for faeces, she questioned its legitimacy.

"Are they just messing with us at this point? How can you say that name without being offensive?" she wrote, highlighting the name in the screenshot.

Her post, shared a day ago, quickly went viral and sparked a heated online debate. Many users criticised the woman for cultural insensitivity and ignorance, pointing out that names like 'Akshit' are common in India and have deep, respectful meanings.

Social media user were quick to clap back, urging the woman to "get an education" and respect cultural differences rather than mock them based on superficial phonetic interpretations.

"I hope you're using Expedia to get out and learn something outside your American suburban bubble," commented a user.

"This is what happens when you're not well-read or well-versed in other languages, etc. 'Akshit' means 'imperishable, indestructible, unbroken, eternal'. "Much more significant than Lucy," commented a third user.