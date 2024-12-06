Rise Of AI-Powered Tools Among Amazon Exec's Top 5 Predictions For 2025

A mission-driven workforce of tomorrow, energy efficiency driving innovation, and rise of AI-powered tools that accelerate fact-checking and debunk misinformation are among the top five tech predictions outlined by Amazon CTO Werner Vogels.

According to him, in an era of unprecedented societal challenges and rapid technological advancements, harnessing 'technology for good' has become both an ethical imperative and a profitable endeavour.

"From clean energy innovations unlocking new avenues for sustainable development to AI-powered tools tipping the scales in the fight against disinformation, we are witnessing technology augment human ingenuity in inspiring ways," he said.

Emergence of workforce that is mission-driven, an era of energy efficiency driving innovation, and increasingly, technology tipping the scales in the discovery of truth are among his top tech predictions for 2025.

"As disinformation spreads at unprecedented rates, a new wave of AI-powered tools will emerge to empower journalists, researchers, and engaged citizens in their quest for truth," he said.

Vogels asserted this technological revolution will democratise investigative capabilities, accelerate fact-checking, as it closes the gap between the spread of misinformation and its debunking.

He further observed that the rise of intention-driven technologies is reshaping people's relationship with the digital world, promoting focus and well-being over mere attention capture.

"All the while, a mission-driven workforce is emerging, more eager to tackle hard human problems than chase the bottomline. In the coming years, using technology for positive impact will not just be possible — it will redefine the way we think about success," Vogels noted.

As the world confronts urgent challenges around sustainability, social equity, food and economic security, and responsible AI usage, a quiet revolution is sweeping the job market, marking a shift towards "work that benefits humanity".

Across industries and generations, there is a palpable shift in worker values and preferences, with a growing number of people seeking roles that allow them to make a meaningful impact on society and the environment.

He argues that compared to previous generations, who were more concerned about personal freedom and economic growth, millennials and Gen Z typically show greater concern about issues like inequality, mental health, and climate change.

"Organisations that recognise and harness this shift will be the ones that thrive in the decades to come," he said. To remain competitive, businesses across sectors must adapt their strategies to attract and retain purpose-driven employees.

Vogels also sees open data driving decentralised disaster preparedness. By 2025 and beyond, disaster resilience will be fundamentally transformed through the power of hyperlocal, community-sourced data. This shift will redefine disaster management from a top-down, reactive model to one that is proactive, decentralised, and community-driven, he believes.

The top executive of Amazon further sees intention-driven consumer technology taking hold.

"A subtle shift is underway that is redefining our relationship with consumer technology. As more and more people look for a refuge from constant distraction, devices are emerging that prioritise mindfulness, intentionality, and deep thinking over a barrage of fleeting stimuli," says Vogels.

In 2025 and beyond, technology will empower rather than distract, he says adding, "we'll be better for it".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)