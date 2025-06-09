Rima Hassan: French-Palestinian MP On Gaza-Bound Ship Intercepted By Israel

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. European Parliamentarian Rima Hassan was among 12 crew members on a humanitarian ship. The ship, Madleen, was reportedly seized by Israeli commandos in international waters early Monday. Greta Thunberg stated she and others were kidnapped by Israeli forces while aboard the vessel.

European Parliamentarian Rima Hassan and climate activist Greta Thunberg were among the 12-member crew aboard the Gaza-bound humanitarian ship "kidnapped" by Israeli commandos in international waters early Monday.

The vessel Madleen, a British-flagged yacht operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC), was reportedly stopped around 2 am. Ms Hassan shared a photo from the yacht showing people in life jackets, seated with their hands raised as Israeli forces boarded the ship.

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg Thunberg said in a video recorded before the raid that she and others had been "kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces."

The Freedom Flotilla was carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza, aiming to challenge Israel's over 12-week-long naval blockade on the strip.

Who Is Rima Hassan?