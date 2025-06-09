"If You See This...": Greta Thunberg's Last Video Before Israel Stops Ship

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Israeli troops have seized the British-flagged charity vessel Madleen attempting to reach Gaza. The vessel was operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition with a crew of 12. Greta Thunberg urged for international pressure to secure the crew's release in a video message.

The Israeli troops have taken control of the British-flagged charity vessel Madleen, which had tried to break a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip. The boat--operated by the pro-Palestinian Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC)--with its crew of 12, including activist Greta Thunberg, is now heading to a port in Israel, officials said on Sunday.

The FCC posted a pre-recorded "SOS" video of Thunberg on X and said, " the volunteers on 'Madleen' have been kidnapped by Israeli forces. Pressure their foreign ministries and help us keep them safe!"

In the video, the Swedish climate activist can be heard saying, "My name is Greta Thunberg and I am from Sweden. If you see this video, we have been intercepted and kidnapped in international waters by the Israeli occupational forces, or forces that support Israel."

"I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible," she added.

Madleen was aiming to deliver a symbolic amount of aid to Gaza later on Monday and raise international awareness of the humanitarian crisis there. However, the boat was boarded by Israeli forces during the night before it could reach shore, the FFC said on its Telegram account.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry later confirmed that it was under Israeli control. "The 'selfie yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel. The passengers are expected to return to their home countries," the ministry wrote on X.

All passengers were safe and unharmed, the ministry later added. "They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over."

The Ministry also shared a video of passengers aboard the Madleen Gaza flotilla and said, "All the passengers of the ‘selfie yacht' are safe and unharmed. They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over."

All the passengers of the ‘selfie yacht' are safe and unharmed. They were provided with sandwiches and water. The show is over. pic.twitter.com/tLZZYcspJO — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) June 9, 2025

Among the 12-strong crew are Swedish climate campaigner Thunberg and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament.

"The crew of the Freedom Flotilla was arrested by the Israeli army in international waters around 2 a.m.," Hassan posted on X. A photograph showed the crew seated on the boat, all wearing life jackets, with their hands in the air.

The yacht is carrying a small shipment of humanitarian aid, including rice and baby formula. The Foreign Ministry said it would be taken to Gaza. "The tiny amount of aid that was on the yacht and not consumed by the 'celebrities' will be transferred to Gaza through real humanitarian channels," it wrote.

The action against the Madleen crew came hours after Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz ordered the military on Sunday to prevent the ship from reaching Gaza, calling the mission a propaganda effort in support of Hamas. Israel imposed a naval blockade on the coastal enclave after Hamas took control of Gaza in 2007.

The blockade has remained in place through multiple conflicts, including the current war, which began after a Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, that killed more than 1,200 people, according to an Israeli tally.

Gaza's health ministry says over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed since the start of Israel's military campaign. The United Nations has warned that most of Gaza's more than 2 million residents are facing famine.

The Israeli government says the blockade is essential to prevent weapons from reaching Hamas.