Riders Left Dangling 100 Feet In The Air After Ride Malfunctions In North Carolina

A technical issue caused a ride at the North Carolina State Fair to abruptly stop, leaving dozens of passengers suspended nearly 100 feet in the air. The Vertigo ride malfunctioned due to a low-voltage problem, stranding fairgoers in mid-air, People reported.

According to Wesley Waugh, Director of Communications for the North Carolina Department of Labor, the ride's safety system worked as designed, automatically stopping due to a low-voltage fault to ensure passenger safety. All passengers were safely evacuated after fair staff and emergency crews intervened.

"The ride came to a controlled stop, allowing for the safe and timely manual evacuation of all patrons. At no point was anyone at risk," he continued.

The precaution was performed "exactly as intended," added Waugh.

Videos of the incident showed anxious passengers stranded at the ride's peak, overlooking the fairgrounds. Rider Hannah Norris shared her frightening experience, admitting she thought they would drop and recounted praying with her son for safety.

She said, "All I could think was, ‘We're going to drop. I just started praying. Me and my son, we just started saying a prayer."

The incident happened despite a pre-opening inspection by the North Carolina Department of Labor, which checked nearly 100 rides on October 16. North Carolina state law requires portable rides, like those used at the fair, to undergo inspection at each new location.

The Vertigo's operating company apologised for the inconvenience and offered affected riders a complimentary ride once the attraction receives safety clearance and reopens.

Earlier in July, at least 23 people were injured after a ride in an amusement park in Saudi Arabia's Taif malfunctioned and broke into two. The ride, a high-speed attraction, malfunctioned due to a structural failure, causing the passenger platform to crash to the ground. Witnesses described scenes of panic and disbelief as the ride gave way, sending riders crashing down.

The incident prompted widespread concern and calls for stricter safety regulations in amusement parks. The park was immediately closed, and an investigation was launched to determine the cause of the malfunction and ensure accountability.