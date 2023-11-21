Release Of Hostages, Ceasefire: All About Potential Hamas-Israel Deal

Over a month after Hamas's surprise attack on Israel led to the deadliest war the region has seen in many decade, the Palestinian group's chief Ismail Haniyeh said the two sides are closing in on a truce.

Apart from freeing hostages taken during and after the October 7 attacks, the truce will also mark an end to the ongoing bloodshed in Gaza where over 13,300, mostly civilians, have been killed.

While there is no immediate response from Israel on the ongoing negotiation efforts, Haniyeh took to Telegram to share that the deal might be close to finalised. "We are close to reaching a deal on a truce," he said.

According to news agency AFP, Hamas sources have confirmed the group's agreement to the terms of the deal, primary among which is the release of hostages.

Between 50 and 100 Israeli civilian and foreign nationals, taken as hostages by Hamas, would be released but not military personnel. In return, nearly 300 Palestinians, including women and children, would be released from Israeli jails.

The deal, as per reports, also calls for a five-day truce which includes a ceasefire and limited Israeli air operations over southern Gaza, the region from which foreigners and the wounded are been evacuations through Egypt's Rafah border.

On Monday, US President Joe Biden had hinted at the deal being struck soon, brokered by Qatar, where Hamas has a political office. The International Committee of the Red Cross's president also met the Hamas chief in Qatar.

The agreement, if finalised, would bring relief to Gazan who have lived for over six weeks under Israel bombardment that has destroyed large parts of the besieged city that is running on minimal food, water and fuel.

According to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad sources, the deal would also allow for up to 300 trucks of food and medical aid to enter Gaza. Israel has been wary of allowing fuel into the strip for fear it could be used by Hamas in rockets or for other paramilitary means.