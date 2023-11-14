Hamas Discussed Releasing 70 Hostages In Return For 5-Day Truce

Hamas said on Monday that it is ready to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza.

The armed wing of Palestinian militant group Hamas said on Monday they told Qatari mediators that the group is ready to release up to 70 women and children held in Gaza in return for a five-day truce.

"The truce should include a complete ceasefire and allowing aid and humanitarian relief everywhere in the Gaza Strip," Abu Ubaida, the spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, Alqassam Brigades,. said in a recorded audio published on the group's Telegram channel.

He went on to accuse Israel of "procrastinating and evading" the price of the deal.

