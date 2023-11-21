Gaza Death Count Tops 13,300, More Than 5,600 Children Dead, Says Hamas

The Hamas government said more than 5,600 children were among the dead (File)

Gaza's Hamas government said Monday the death toll in the Palestinian territory had passed 13,300 since war began on October 7 between Israeli forces and Hamas militants.

The Hamas government said more than 5,600 children were among the dead, alongside 3,550 women, with another 31,000 people wounded. Its health ministry has previously said it can no longer give exact tolls as intense fighting has prevented bodies from being recovered.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)