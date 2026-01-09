Advertisement

"Recurring Attacks On Minorities": India On Hindus Attacked In Bangladesh

"We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists," said Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs.

India called on Bangladesh to firmly deal with communal incidents in the country on Friday

India called on Bangladesh to firmly deal with communal incidents in the country on Friday. "We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

New Delhi highlighted the "troubling tendency" of Bangladesh to attribute such violence to personal rivalries, political differences, or extraneous reasons. Flagging this, Jaiswal said that "such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators" and further causes fear and insecurity among minorities.

