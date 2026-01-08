Main Accused In Bangladeshi Hindu Man Dipu Das' Lynching Arrested

Bangladesh police have arrested the prime suspect in the brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a minority Hindu garment worker killed over allegations of blasphemy.

The attack has drawn international condemnation and fuelled growing concerns over violence against religious minorities in the country.

Officials identified the accused as Yasin Arafat, a former teacher believed to have played a central role in both orchestrating and carrying out the attack.

What Happened To Dipu Chandra Das?

The killing occurred on December 18 in the Mymensingh district. Das, 27, was allegedly forced to resign by his factory supervisors before being dragged from his workplace and handed over to an enraged local mob.

The crowd beat him to death, hanged his body from a tree, and set it on fire. Investigators say several of his colleagues also participated in the assault.

Police stated that Arafat fled the area immediately after the killing and went into hiding. He was arrested on Thursday.

According to authorities, Arafat used his influence in the community to quickly mobilise and incite the crowd, turning a blasphemy accusation into a deadly mob attack. Investigators allege that Arafat not only provoked the violence but also personally dragged Das to a nearby intersection, where he was hanged and set ablaze.

With Arafat's arrest, the total number of people detained in connection with the case has risen to 11. Police had earlier arrested 10 other suspects as part of the ongoing investigation.