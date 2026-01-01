71 of 645 Bangladesh Minority Incidents in 2025 Were Communal: Yunus

Bangladesh interim government's Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus on Monday said that police records from January to December 2025 documented 645 incidents involving minorities. Of those, 71 incidents were identified as having communal elements while 574 others were assessed as non-communal in nature.

Yunus stressed that data showcases that most of the cases were criminal in nature and not communal. He stated that most of the incidents impacting minorities or properties arose from criminal activity not related to religion.

"Bangladesh remains committed to confronting crime with transparency, accuracy, and resolve. A yearlong review of official police records for January to December 2025 documents 645 incidents involving members of minority communities, compiled from verified First Information Reports, General Diaries, charge sheets, and investigation updates nationwide. While every incident is a matter of concern, the data presents a clear and evidence-based picture: the overwhelming majority of cases were criminal in nature rather than communal, underscoring both the complexity of law-and-order challenges and the importance of grounding public discussion in facts rather than fear or misinformation," Yunus shared a report on X on 'Incidents Affecting Minority Communities and the Broader Law and Order Situation in Bangladesh (January-December 2025)'.

It added: "The findings show that 71 incidents were identified as having communal elements, while 574 incidents were assessed as non-communal in nature. Communal incidents primarily involved vandalism or desecration of religious sites and idols, along with a small number of other offenses. In contrast, the majority of incidents affecting minority individuals or properties arose from criminal activity unrelated to religion, including neighborhood disputes, land conflicts, political rivalries, theft, sexual violence, and cases linked to prior personal enmity," he added.

Yunus stated that the crimes demand accountability. However, he noted that the data demonstrates that majority of incidents involving minority victims were not driven by communal hostility but by criminal and social factors. The statement maintained that hundreds of cases were formally registered, arrests being made in many investigations and investigation being conducted in others.

"At the national level, Bangladesh continues to face serious law-and-order challenges. Each year, an average of approximately 3,000-3,500 people lose their lives to violent crime nationwide. This is not a number to be proud of. Every life lost is a tragedy, and no society should be complacent in the face of such statistics. At the same time, these figures must be understood in context. Violent crime affects all communities, cutting across religion, ethnicity, and geography," the statement posted on X noted.

Notably, Bangladesh has witnessed rising cases of attacks on the Hindu community ever since the Hasina-led government was toppled and an interim administration was formed under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus.

Last week, a Hindu man was beaten to death in Bangladesh's Gazipur district after he tried to protect a teenage employee from an assault, local media reported, citing police officials. The incident triggered anger in the local community and comes amid renewed concern over attacks on Hindu minorities in the country.

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Liton Chandra Ghosh, also known as Kali, owned a sweetshop named Baishakhi Sweetmeat and Hotel located on Baranagar Road, where the incident took place, according to leading Bangladeshi daily The Daily Star. Ghosh was present at the shop when a dispute erupted on January 17.

As per police officials and eyewitnesses, the incident began around 11 am when a 28-year-old man, Masum Mia, entered the sweetshop and got into a verbal altercation over a minor issue with a 17-year-old shop employee, Ananta Das. What started as an argument quickly escalated into a physical confrontation, media reports said.

Soon after the fight broke out, Masum Mia's parents, Mohammad Swapan Mia, 55, and Majeda Khatun, 45, reached the spot and allegedly joined in the assault. The situation further deteriorated as the three allegedly attacked those present at the shop.

Liton Ghosh intervened in an attempt to protect Ananta Das and calm the situation. However, he was also assaulted during the clash. According to reports, he was struck on the head with a shovel, sustaining critical injuries and dying on the spot. Residents rushed to the scene after the attack, detained Masum Mia along with his parents, Swapan Mia and Majeda Khatun, and later handed them over to the police.

Kaliganj Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident to The Daily Star and said that the three suspects have been taken into custody.

On January 16, Ripon Saha, who worked at a fuel station, was crushed to death by a car while trying to stop the vehicle from leaving the petrol pump without paying for fuel. The car allegedly ran over him before fleeing the scene.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)