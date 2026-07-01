Ready For War If Dialogue Fails: Iran Warns US Ahead Of Qatar Talks

Iran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Tuesday said that Iran was prioritising diplomacy with the United States, but remained ready for war.

"We are pursuing dialogue, but if the dialogue is not implemented, we are also prepared for war and will respond accordingly," Ghalibaf said in an interview on state television, as Iranian and US delegations were due to hold separate discussions in Doha.

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