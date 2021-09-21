Missing Majority, Re-Elected Trudeau's 'Clear Mandate' Victory Message

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is projectd to win the snap election he called for.

A re-elected Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a victory speech Monday he'd focus on getting the nation through the pandemic.

"You (Canadians) are sending us back to work with a clear mandate to get through this pandemic into brighter days ahead," he said, flanked by his wife Sophie Gregoire and their children on stage at a victory gala. "That's exactly what we are ready to do," he said.

