Justin Trudeau's Party Set To Win Canada's Election, Return To Power: Reports

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for a snap election.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals were returned to power Monday in a hotly contested election against the rookie Conservative leader Erin O'Toole, according to TV projections.

But with polling stations likely to still be reporting results into the morning, it was not yet clear if the Liberals had gained enough seats to form a majority in parliament that would allow Trudeau to pass his agenda without opposition support.

