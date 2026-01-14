"Don't Know How He's Alive": US Health Secretary On Trump's Junk Food Diet

US President Donald Trump has the most “unhinged” eating habits, Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr has said. Trump frequently eats “really bad food” and has a constant supply of Diet Coke, he added.

“The interesting thing about the president is that he eats really bad food, which is McDonald's. And then candy and Diet Coke,” Kennedy said in a podcast. “He drinks Diet Coke at all times,” he said.

“If you travel with him, you get this idea that he's just pumping himself full of poison all day long,” said the health secretary.

Trump has the “constitution of a deity,” he said, adding, “I don't know how he's alive, but he is.”

“[Trump] says that the only time that he eats junk food is when he's on the road, and he wants to eat food from big corporations because he trusts it. He doesn't want to get sick when he's on the road,” Kennedy said. “And you don't know how he's walking around, much less being the most energetic person, you know, any of us have ever met.”

Kennedy said that, in his view, the president is in excellent physical condition. “I think he actually does eat pretty good food usually. He's got incredible health,” he said.

He also cited a medical assessment conducted by Dr. Mehmet Oz, referring to Trump's test results. “Dr Oz looked at his medical records and said he's got the highest testosterone level that he's ever seen for an individual over 70 years old,” Kennedy said. “I know the president will be happy that I repeat that.”

Last month, the White House released details of an MRI scan showing that Trump was in “excellent health”. In a memo, his physician, Sean Barbabella, said that Trump's cardiovascular system was in excellent condition, his abdominal imaging normal, and “all major organs appear very healthy and well-perfused.”

The scan was conducted amid concerns about Trump's health; he is set to turn 80 in June and is the oldest person ever sworn in as US president. The White House also addressed visible bruising on Trump's right hand, attributing it to aspirin use as part of a standard heart-health regimen.