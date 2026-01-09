Protests Against Iran's Regime Spread To Over 45 Cities Amid Deadly Crackdown

Iran is witnessing its most significant wave of unrest in years, with more than 40 people dead and over 2,200 arrested as security forces tried to quell protests demanding economic reforms and the removal of the Ayatollah Khomeini-led regime. The demonstrations, which began on December 28, have already spread to more than 45 cities across 21 provinces, according to human rights groups.

What started as a strike by shopkeepers in Tehran over soaring inflation and crippling economic policies has now evolved into a broader movement calling for the abolition of theocratic rule established after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The protests have drawn diverse groups, from workers and students to activists, united by anger over corruption, repression, and economic collapse.

A Nationwide Uprising

According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA), demonstrations have erupted in at least 46 cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Shiraz, and Isfahan. In the capital, protesters chanted slogans such as "Death to dictator"—a direct reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—and "Javid Shah" (Long live the king), signalling nostalgia for Iran's pre-revolution monarchy.

The movement gained momentum after Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince, urged Iranians to take to the streets. On Thursday night, large crowds in Abdanan reportedly tore down an enormous flag of the Islamic Republic, according to a Washington Post report. Some demonstrators even shouted slogans against Khamenei, a rare act of defiance in a country where dissent is harshly punished.

Violent Crackdown and Global Warning

Human rights monitors say Iranian authorities have used violence, including live ammunition, against unarmed protesters – though not yet on the scale seen in previous uprisings. The Center for Human Rights in Iran reports that at least six children are among those killed. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has warned Tehran that Washington could intervene if the regime resorts to mass killings this time.

Iran has imposed a nationwide internet blackout, cutting connectivity to just 1% of normal levels, according to monitoring group NetBlocks. The blackout aims to suppress videos and reports of regime brutality from surfacing online. Authorities have also sent threatening text messages to individuals who participated in past protests, warning them to stay away from current demonstrations.